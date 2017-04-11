One Dead In Explosion At Missouri Ammunition Plant
One person is dead after an explosion at a Missouri ammunition plant on Tuesday , according to our affiliate WDAF. A spokesperson for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri said in a statement that an explosion occurred in a mixing building that resulted in one fatality and three additional employees being taken to a hospital for evaluation.
