One Dead In Explosion At Missouri Ammunition Plant

One person is dead after an explosion at a Missouri ammunition plant on Tuesday , according to our affiliate WDAF. A spokesperson for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri said in a statement that an explosion occurred in a mixing building that resulted in one fatality and three additional employees being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

