Octogenarian pleads guilty in health ...

Octogenarian pleads guilty in health care fraud

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Business Journal

An 80-year-old Independence man pleaded guilty to health care fraud and making false statements to a federal agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Kansas City School District WTF ? 2 hr TAAM 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Apr 15 mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 14 Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 14 Kebabs121 47
News Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07) Apr 6 MNP 1,090
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC