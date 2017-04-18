NEWS PolySource takes top Best Places to Work honor
PolySource founder Greg Jacobson said when he built the business model for the company, he wanted it to be an enjoyable place to work. When Greg Jacobson founded PolySource LLC in 1993, he said it was never about plastics; it was about the people.
