Kansas City Saturday Afternoon Link Grab
Sara Malakul Lane and her Ramen munching hotness inspire this afternoon snack of Kansas City mainstream media news that's worth a click. Checkit: Northeast News The ancient Indian burial site located below the Indian Mound near Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont was excavated by the city's Recreation and Parks Department yesterday after a series of buried automobiles was discovered by a man walking his dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Sat
|kyman
|2
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Apr 6
|MNP
|1,090
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 5
|Lol
|144
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC