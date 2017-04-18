Kansas City Area Man Charged with Four Bank Robberies
Holmes remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday, April 20, 2017. According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Holmes entered Central Bank of Kansas City, 2301 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO at about 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2016.
