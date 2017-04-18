Independence police provide update on...

Independence police provide update on Wagstaff

Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey says he is "amazed" at the progress Officer Thomas Wagstaff has made in his recovery but cautioned there is still a long road ahead. Wagstaff was shot while responding to an armed robbery on March 29. He was recently transferred to Centerpoint Medical Center, a long-term rehabilitation facility.

