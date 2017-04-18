Independence police provide update on Wagstaff
Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey says he is "amazed" at the progress Officer Thomas Wagstaff has made in his recovery but cautioned there is still a long road ahead. Wagstaff was shot while responding to an armed robbery on March 29. He was recently transferred to Centerpoint Medical Center, a long-term rehabilitation facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Sat
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Apr 6
|MNP
|1,090
|Independence to close two recycling centers
|Mar '17
|lynn o
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC