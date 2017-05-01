Habitat for Humanity offering Earth Day savings
If you are looking to get more bang for your buck when shopping for everyday household items, Habitat for Humanity's ReStore locations in Independence and Blue Springs might be the place to shop for you. Restoring not only helps save the environment by limiting items going into a landfill, but can also help people in need of necessities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|30 min
|Workingintown
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Celebrate Medicare's 50th Birthday By Expanding... (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC