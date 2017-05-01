Habitat for Humanity offering Earth D...

Habitat for Humanity offering Earth Day savings

Friday Apr 21 Read more: NBC Action News

If you are looking to get more bang for your buck when shopping for everyday household items, Habitat for Humanity's ReStore locations in Independence and Blue Springs might be the place to shop for you. Restoring not only helps save the environment by limiting items going into a landfill, but can also help people in need of necessities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

