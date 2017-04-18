Five area cities recognized as Communities for All Ages 2017

On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Mid-America Regional Council will recognize the cities of Excelsior Springs, Kearney and Raymore as 'Communities for All Ages.' The awards will be presented at a meeting of the First Suburbs Coalition at 8:30 a.m. at the City of Independence Utility Center, 17221 E. 23rd Street, Independence Missouri.

