Five area cities recognized as Communities for All Ages 2017
On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Mid-America Regional Council will recognize the cities of Excelsior Springs, Kearney and Raymore as 'Communities for All Ages.' The awards will be presented at a meeting of the First Suburbs Coalition at 8:30 a.m. at the City of Independence Utility Center, 17221 E. 23rd Street, Independence Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Apr 6
|MNP
|1,090
|Independence to close two recycling centers
|Mar '17
|lynn o
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC