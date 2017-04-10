Explosion at Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri Leaves 1 Dead
The U.S. Army confirmed this afternoon that an explosion took place at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, MO. The blast has left one dead and three injured.
