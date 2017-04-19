Casting Announced for No.11 Productions' Reading of Quest for...
No.11 Productions is presenting an invited reading of their interactive musical comedy Quest for the West: Adventures on the Oregon Trail! on May 8 and 9 in midtown Manhattan. Ryan Emmons directs and Enrico de Trizio Music Directs.
