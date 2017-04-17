Atf NRT Activated to Investigate Lake...

Atf NRT Activated to Investigate Lake City Army Ammunition Plant Explosion

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on-scene Wednesday to join agents from the Kansas City Field Division to investigate the fatal explosion that happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. Independence, MO - infoZine - The explosion killed one plant employee and caused significant damage to a production area.

