Atf NRT Activated to Investigate Lake City Army Ammunition Plant Explosion
The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on-scene Wednesday to join agents from the Kansas City Field Division to investigate the fatal explosion that happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. Independence, MO - infoZine - The explosion killed one plant employee and caused significant damage to a production area.
