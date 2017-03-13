Wood carvers create one-of-a-kind spi...

Wood carvers create one-of-a-kind spirit houses -

Sunday Mar 12

Rich Lawson, left, of Warrensburg, looks over the hand-carved work of Leonard Kuder, seated, of Warsaw, and Jim Saxton, of Independence, Saturday morning at the Show-Me Crafters Craft Show inside the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Leonard Kuder, who owns Creative Bark Carving, carves a piece of cottonwood Saturday at the Show-Me Crafters Craft Show.

