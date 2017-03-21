Two hurt in Johnson County crash -
Two Blue Springs residents sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ronald E. Hickam, 72, of Kingsville, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50 at state Route W when he turned southbound in the intersection into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Kyle M. Luciano-Velez, 19. Luciano-Velez's vehicle struck Hickam's vehicle and towed unit.
