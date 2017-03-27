Statement on shooting of Independence...

Statement on shooting of Independence Police officer today

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office offers its prayers and thoughts for the veteran Independence Police Officer who was injured in the line of duty this morning. This officer was responding to calls for service in the area of 3600 South Delaware in Independence when he was struck by gunfire.

