Police chase ends in fiery crash into Independence home

Monday Mar 20

A suspect in a stolen pickup crashed into a house during a police chase Sunday night, causing the vehicle and home to go up in flames. The home's sole occupant was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Independence Police Department.

