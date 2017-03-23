Police chase ends in fiery crash into...

Police chase ends in fiery crash into house in Independence

Monday Mar 20 Read more: KCTV5

A suspect in a stolen pickup crashed into a house during a police chase Sunday night, causing the vehicle and home to go up in flames. The suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody at the scene.

