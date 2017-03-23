Police chase ends in fiery crash into house in Independence
A suspect in a stolen pickup crashed into a house during a police chase Sunday night, causing the vehicle and home to go up in flames. The suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|7 min
|WelbyMD
|657
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Honest is all I am
|139
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Mar 17
|SearchingforJustice
|62
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC