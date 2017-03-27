NEWS PolySource wins Best Places to Work for 2017 PolySource LLC,...

NEWS PolySource wins Best Places to W...

PolySource wins Best Places to Work for 2017 PolySource LLC,

PolySource LLC, based in Independence, Mo., has taken home the top honor for Plastics News' fourth annual Best Places to Work list. The resin distributor was honored at the Plastics News Executive Forum this week, along with 11 other companies.

