NEWS PolySource wins Best Places to Work for 2017 PolySource LLC,...
PolySource LLC, based in Independence, Mo., has taken home the top honor for Plastics News' fourth annual Best Places to Work list. The resin distributor was honored at the Plastics News Executive Forum this week, along with 11 other companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Tue
|Pete Miller
|63
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mon
|jonjedi
|727
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Mar 27
|Sewsankar Appan
|1,089
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC