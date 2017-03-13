Museum temporarily closing aircraft -

The National Museum of the United States Air Force will temporarily close the VC-118 The Independence from March 20-April 8, in order to complete an interior lighting upgrade with new LED lights. The Independence was the second aircraft built specifically to transport the president.

