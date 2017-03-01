Meth Town Quits Trying To Save The Pl...

Meth Town Quits Trying To Save The Planet

Here's Independence, MO typically putting very little effort into cleaning up the environment or making the world a better place: " The city of Independence is closing its two recycling drop-off sites at the end of the month ." We get tons of complaints and very few compliments about recycling centers," City Manager Zach Walker said Tuesday.

