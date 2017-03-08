Jackson County Announces New Director...

Jackson County Announces New Director of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., announced that Teesha Miller has been hired to serve as director of the county's new Prescription Drug Monitoring Program , effective today. 'We know that prescription drug monitoring programs are vital to help combat the opioid epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr jersey city 20,895
Looking for stuff Mar 9 Blackandblue35 2
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Mar 9 arveyt53 335
H train - fellow users help ! Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 7
Help me find stuff Mar 8 Guyfromkc88 17
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Mar 8 DnKC2017 11
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Mar 8 DnKC2017 34
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC