Independence to close two recycling centers

According to a news release sent by the city manager's office, deteriorating conditions, blowing debris and overflowing containers caused the sites to close. "In recent months the city recycling centers have become unmanageable and are contributing to the litter problems in our neighborhoods and commercial corridors," said Mayor Eileen Weir.

