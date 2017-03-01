Independence to close two recycling centers
According to a news release sent by the city manager's office, deteriorating conditions, blowing debris and overflowing containers caused the sites to close. "In recent months the city recycling centers have become unmanageable and are contributing to the litter problems in our neighborhoods and commercial corridors," said Mayor Eileen Weir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|20 hr
|We_Gt_The_Work
|7
|Help me find stuff
|20 hr
|We_Gt_The_Work
|5
|rick prater
|Tue
|lol
|3
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Tue
|Storm
|1
|Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor?
|Tue
|Larry Sanders
|1
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Donn
|40
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC