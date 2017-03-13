Independence parade: 4 students, military personnel collapse
Four students and several military personnel have reportedly collapsed at the parade ground in the ongoing independence day celebration anniversary in Accra. The collapsed persons received medical attention from health experts positioned at the Independence Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|6 min
|anonymous
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 min
|arturo
|20,919
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|Jared
|3
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Fri
|SearchingforJustice
|62
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Yohanna
|138
|mike lampson
|Thu
|Cuz
|6
|Help me find stuff
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|18
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC