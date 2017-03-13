Independence parade: 4 students, mili...

Independence parade: 4 students, military personnel collapse

Monday Mar 6 Read more: GhanaWeb

Four students and several military personnel have reportedly collapsed at the parade ground in the ongoing independence day celebration anniversary in Accra. The collapsed persons received medical attention from health experts positioned at the Independence Square.

Independence, MO

