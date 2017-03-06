Crime 40 mins ago 3:50 p.m.Missouri grandmother sentenced for foiled murder plot of son-in-law
A Missouri woman who tried to hire someone to kill her former son-in-law so she could see her grandchildren more has been sentenced to four years in federal prison. Sixty-three-year-old Teresa Owen of the Kansas City suburb of Independence was sentenced Thursday.
