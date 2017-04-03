Authorities looking for man who fled stolen U-Haul pickup truck after chase
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has one person in custody, but are looking for another following a high-speed chase on Friday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies tried to stop what was a reported stolen U-Haul pickup truck near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Kentucky Avenue in Independence shortly after 2:45 p.m. The chase came to end about 20 minutes later when, around 3:10 p.m., the pickup truck stopped near the intersection of East 19th Street & Lister Avenue in Kansas City.
