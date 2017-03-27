Additional charges filed in Independence robbery and officer's assault
The two suspects charged in the robbery Wednesday at 36th and Delaware in Independence now also face the additional felony charge of Assault for injuries to a police officer, while two additional suspects also face charges in connection with the robbery, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Santiago-Torres, dob: 4/14/1989, now also face the Class A felony of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, according to a new criminal complaint amended today.
