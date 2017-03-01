46 dogs, 3 cats surrendered to Great Plains SPCA
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - An Independence resident surrendered 46 Chihuahua mixes and three cats to the Great Plains SPCA in Independence after she said she took on too many pets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|NickW816
|52
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|2 hr
|Coloner Sanders
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|nyy
|20,875
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Colonel Sanders
|32
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Hfs dba hhrfftgff
|41
|Help me find stuff
|18 hr
|The mexican
|9
|Tar and others
|Sat
|frty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC