2 charged in connection to Independen...

2 charged in connection to Independence shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: NBC Action News

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 9:18AM CDT expiring April 1 at 9:08PM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline Flood Warning issued March 30 at 9:18AM CDT expiring March 31 at 8:36AM CDT in effect for: Johnson, Pettis Flood Warning issued March 30 at 1:39AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll Flood Warning issued March 30 at 1:39AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll Flood Warning issued March 30 at 12:35AM CDT expiring March 31 at 12:35AM CDT in effect for: Carroll INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Jackson County Prosecutor has charged two men in connection with the burglary that led to the shooting of a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Tue Pete Miller 63
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... Mon jonjedi 644
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mar 27 122wow 141
News Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07) Mar 27 Sewsankar Appan 1,089
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Mar 20 Joebee 43
News Young voters not keen on either political party Mar 19 Old Sam 1
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC