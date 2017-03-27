2 charged in connection to Independence shooting

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 9:18AM CDT expiring April 1 at 9:08PM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline Flood Warning issued March 30 at 9:18AM CDT expiring March 31 at 8:36AM CDT in effect for: Johnson, Pettis Flood Warning issued March 30 at 1:39AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll Flood Warning issued March 30 at 1:39AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll Flood Warning issued March 30 at 12:35AM CDT expiring March 31 at 12:35AM CDT in effect for: Carroll INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Jackson County Prosecutor has charged two men in connection with the burglary that led to the shooting of a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.