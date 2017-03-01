What's Obama got to smile about?

What's Obama got to smile about?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: MoneyWeek

Just over a decade ago I visited the Midwestern city of Independence, Missouri. Independence had been the home of Harry Truman, the former president whose eight years in office saw the end of World War II and the creation of Nato.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MoneyWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Jessica 20,858
rick prater 23 hr lol 3
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Tue Storm 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor? Tue Larry Sanders 1
Swingers (Jul '09) Tue Donn 40
mike lampson Feb 24 Shanna C_as in cunta 5
News Obscene Prank Calls Have Metro Residents Worried (Feb '10) Feb 21 F Herbert 46
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC