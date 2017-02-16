Raytown Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing...

Raytown Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $86,000 From Two Churches

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Raytown, Mo., man who worked or volunteered at two area churches pleaded guilty in federal court today to embezzling more than $86,000 from those parishes. David Townley, 59, of Raytown, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert E. Larsen to one count of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of tax evasion contained in a June 29, 2017, federal indictment.

