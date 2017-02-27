New art ready for public at library, community center and city hall
While the calendar has yet to roll into spring, the three art galleries organized by the Liberty Arts Commissioner Carol Kariotis are getting a fresh look with the next round of displays. At the Liberty branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, Independence artist Teri Kay Willett's works are going on display.
