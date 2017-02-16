Museum recognizing Presidents Day

As Presidents Day approaches, all visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force have the unique opportunity to view and walk through several truly significant aircraft. The museum's Presidential Gallery, located in the recently-opened fourth building, is home to aircraft that carried U.S. presidents on many historic journeys from Franklin D. Roosevelt through Bill Clinton, as well as heads of state, diplomats and other dignitaries and officials.

