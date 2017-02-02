Man kills wife, then takes kids to school

South Korea's presidential office says it won't allow prosecutors to search the president's residence as part of a - A gut-wrenching scene lay in front of investigators on Monday, as they investigated the murder of Yadira Gomez in Independence, Missouri, who was first found dead by her 9-year-old son. According to court documents, Gomez's son found his mother's lifeless body on Sunday and told his school teacher on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.