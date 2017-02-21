Kansas deputy testifies about alleged...

Kansas deputy testifies about alleged sexual assault

Thursday Feb 16

" A Kansas sheriff's deputy says two Kansas City-area men who are charged with kidnapping and raping her referred to each other by name during the attack. The 22-year-old Johnson County deputy testified Thursday in the preliminary hearing for 25-year-old William Luth, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and 21-year-old Brady Newman-Caddell, of Independence, Missouri.

