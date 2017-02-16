Jackson County man accidentally shoots fiancee
According to the police report, Tyrell Staten was upset after his car broke down in Independence. Staten got out of the car and fired multiple shots at the silver Toyota Rav 4. A witness told police that the suspect shot five or six times into the front of the car, near the engine.
