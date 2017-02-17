1 Dead after wrong-way driver collides with school bus in the Northland
The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, John M. Gaage, 32, of Independence, MO, has died at the hospital as a result of the head-on crash. The bus belonged to the Wellington-Napoleon School District, according to a statement from the district.
