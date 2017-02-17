1 Dead after wrong-way driver collide...

1 Dead after wrong-way driver collides with school bus in the Northland

1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, John M. Gaage, 32, of Independence, MO, has died at the hospital as a result of the head-on crash. The bus belonged to the Wellington-Napoleon School District, according to a statement from the district.

