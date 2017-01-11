Two Kansas City Men Indicted for Robb...

Two Kansas City Men Indicted for Robberies, Illegal Firearm

The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Pruitt and House on Dec. 22, 2016. The federal indictment contains the original charge of being felons in possession of a firearm, and includes an additional count of conspiracy to commit robbery and an additional count of aiding and abetting one another in the use of a firearm during a violent crime.

