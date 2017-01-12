TKC Must Read!!! Meth Town Victim Tar...

TKC Must Read!!! Meth Town Victim Targets Police with Complaints...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Stunning turn of events and DNA evidence touted in this tragic story that reminds us the metro area is much smaller than we realize . . . Fox4 makes the connection from this Independence, MO rape case to suspects in the sex assault of a Joco Deputy with far more precision than the wordy Cosmo article .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KC lat 12 hr KC in latrobe 1
News Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07) 16 hr Brooke 1,088
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 20 hr Lol 133
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Thu Nastyho 5
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Jan 11 True 126
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Jan 11 Yon 6
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Jan 10 Yesman28 29
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 14 at 3:59PM CST

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,907,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC