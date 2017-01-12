TKC Must Read!!! Meth Town Victim Targets Police with Complaints...
Stunning turn of events and DNA evidence touted in this tragic story that reminds us the metro area is much smaller than we realize . . . Fox4 makes the connection from this Independence, MO rape case to suspects in the sex assault of a Joco Deputy with far more precision than the wordy Cosmo article .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KC lat
|12 hr
|KC in latrobe
|1
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|16 hr
|Brooke
|1,088
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Lol
|133
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Nastyho
|5
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jan 11
|True
|126
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Jan 11
|Yon
|6
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jan 10
|Yesman28
|29
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC