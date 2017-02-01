Syrian refugees find new family in In...

Syrian refugees find new family in Independence

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: NBC Action News

"Our dogs, of course, were interested in the boys and the boys were interested in the dogs," said Jeff Rogers, who lives behind the family of six. Soon after, he and his wife Cindi met Ibraheem and Enis, the boys' parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 31 min New2heer 40
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Game on 20,807
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Jan 29 Nottheone 329
Help me find stuff Jan 28 Guyfromkc88 4
Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11) Jan 27 Dpg 5
Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young Jan 27 still_looking28 1
Looking for stuff Jan 26 Kimkali25 1
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC