Missouri could soon join the ranks of 'right to work' states

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens makes his State of the State speech on Jan. 17. Greitens supports a "right to work" measure, which would bar unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues. Missouri is a latecomer to "right to work," since nearly 30 other states have adopted the policy.

