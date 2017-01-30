Mall walker turns 98: - All you got to do is keep getting up'
Ray McCallop of Kansas City, Mo., left, receives well-wishes Jan. 11 as fellow Independence Center mall walkers throw McCallop a surprise 98th birthday party. McCallop has been mall walking for more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Nottheone
|329
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC