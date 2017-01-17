Local students selected to perform at...

Local students selected to perform at 58th presidential inauguration

When the 45th president of the United States is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, the Missouri State University Chorale will be front and center. The Chorale, directed by Dr. Cameron LaBarr, will perform during the nationally televised inaugural ceremony.

