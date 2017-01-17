#LiberalMeltdown: Anti-Gun Liberals Stock Up On Guns For The 'Trumpocalypse'
The liberal meltdown is in full swing across the U.S. as liberals abandon their so called 'values' and 'deeply held beliefs' and are displaying their usually hypocrisy. When Donald Trump said the election was rigged liberals laughed and said he was just jealous because he was 'losing' and that he better help the 'peaceful transition of power' when he loses.
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Help me find stuff
|Fri
|Anonymous
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 19
|Chris
|36
|Was Don Harman being bullied? (Dec '11)
|Jan 18
|A Realist
|40
|mike lampson
|Jan 18
|Joe
|3
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|Jan 17
|I beat your game
|37
|Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi...
|Jan 17
|Compromised at th...
|1
