Independence, Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Child Porn
By pleading guilty, Jackson admitted that he sent images of child pornography to a 16-year-old female in Illinois. According to today's plea agreement, an aunt discovered the images on her niece's cell phone and made a report to the Schuyler County, IL Sheriff's Department.
