Independence gas stations must now have cameras

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: NBC Action News

Out of all the convenience stores in Independence, 60 got a letter this week letting them know their time to install security cameras is running out. Independence law now requires two cameras on the inside of the store and two on the outside, along with a monitor.

