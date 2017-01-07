I will protect public purse, insist on value for money- Akufo-Addo swears

President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a solemn promise to protect the public purse and insist on the value of money on all projects when the business of governance begins. On a day he was sworn into office after taking the presidential oath and the oath of allegiance, the president said the business of leadership is to serve and Ghanaians should not expect any less from him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.