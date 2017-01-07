I will protect public purse, insist on value for money- Akufo-Addo swears
President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a solemn promise to protect the public purse and insist on the value of money on all projects when the business of governance begins. On a day he was sworn into office after taking the presidential oath and the oath of allegiance, the president said the business of leadership is to serve and Ghanaians should not expect any less from him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Greg NKC
|35
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Llcpsc8
|327
|KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Natalia
|2
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Jan 15
|Tinaann
|55
|KC lat
|Jan 14
|KC in latrobe
|1
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Jan 13
|Brooke
|1,088
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Lol
|133
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC