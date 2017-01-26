Gates Bar-B-Q reopens in Independence

Gates Bar-B-Q reopens in Independence

Gates Bar-B-Q is back ... in Independence. An accidental fire destroyed the 10440 E. Highway 40 location in February 2015, displacing 35 employees.

