Two recent presidents who died on thi...

Two recent presidents who died on this day

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: American Thinker

Truman served as president for two terms from 1945 to 1953, when he and his wife Bess happily retired to Independence, Missouri, where he referred to himself jokingly as "Mr. Citizen." He was hospitalized on December 4, 1972, with lung congestion, heart irregularity, kidney blockages and failure of the digestive system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 30 min anybody anywhere 20,764
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 39 min Anonymous 26
News Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07) Fri I Acheson 1,081
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Dec 29 kwisdom 61
Karl bowie Dec 28 Todd 6
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 28 Hahaha 2
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Dec 24 Lilroe 229
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC