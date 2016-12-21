Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence

A Kansas City teen was charged today in a Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence on Wednesday evening, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced. Drevon U. Davis, dob: 10/03/1999, faces Assault 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.* According to court records filed today, Davis and two other suspects approached a woman and demanded her Audi.

