Royals Charities Giving Week continues

As a part of the second annual Royals Charities Giving Week, Royals Charities and the Royals Alumni Association will visit Northland Early Education Center and FosterAdopt Connect on Thursday, December 8. At 10 a.m., Royals Charities and the Royals Alumni Association will visit Northland Early Education Center. During their first stop of the day, Royals Charities will present a check for $20,000 to support the expansion of the organization's building and services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.