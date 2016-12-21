Royals Charities Giving Week continues
As a part of the second annual Royals Charities Giving Week, Royals Charities and the Royals Alumni Association will visit Northland Early Education Center and FosterAdopt Connect on Thursday, December 8. At 10 a.m., Royals Charities and the Royals Alumni Association will visit Northland Early Education Center. During their first stop of the day, Royals Charities will present a check for $20,000 to support the expansion of the organization's building and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Lilroe
|229
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|19 hr
|Dan
|1,080
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC