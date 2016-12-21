Once broke, a Secret Santa spread joy $100 at a time. He died, but the cheer goes on.
Almost ten years have passed since Larry Stewart passed away. Stewart was the original Secret Santa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Fri
|I Acheson
|1,081
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|2
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Lilroe
|229
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC